Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,959,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,817,000 after buying an additional 265,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,605,000 after buying an additional 156,640 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

United Bankshares Price Performance

UBSI stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.02.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $362.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Insider Activity at United Bankshares

In other United Bankshares news, Director Lacy I. Rice III bought 10,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,871.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,950 shares of company stock worth $322,581. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

