Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,106 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $399.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.87 and a 200-day moving average of $329.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.28 and a twelve month high of $418.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $22,305,805. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.