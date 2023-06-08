KlayUniverse Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0722 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $4,902.40 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.07453267 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,187.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

