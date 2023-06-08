KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Acquired by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 909,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,003 shares during the quarter. KLX Energy Services makes up about 1.4% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 0.07% of KLX Energy Services worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 109,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 18,827 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $55,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,777.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 4,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $48,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,829.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $55,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,777.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,711 shares of company stock valued at $183,328 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

KLX Energy Services stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,770. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a market cap of $150.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.05. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. Equities analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

