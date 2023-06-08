KOK Price Down 29.5% This Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. KOK has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $319,863.77 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00023640 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015410 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,419.20 or 1.00040257 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000085 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01414294 USD and is down -4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $522,728.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

