Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) VP Sells $479,626.30 in Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $479,626.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Koppers stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $33.00. 82,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,145. The company has a market cap of $687.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.83. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. Koppers had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Koppers by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Koppers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 11.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Koppers by 45.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KOP shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Koppers to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

