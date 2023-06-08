Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $6.15

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $6.00. Lavoro shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 1,786 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.86.
TPB Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TPB Acquisition Corporation I is based in San Francisco, California.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lavoro (LVRO)
