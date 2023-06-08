Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $6.15

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $6.00. Lavoro shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 1,786 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Lavoro Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.86.

Institutional Trading of Lavoro

About Lavoro

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,201,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TPB Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TPB Acquisition Corporation I is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.