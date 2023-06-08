Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 17,400 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $354,612.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,333,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,181,580.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,024 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $85,268.56.

On Friday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,648 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $34,937.60.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,352 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $387,817.20.

On Friday, April 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 18,449 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $418,054.34.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,879 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $87,083.55.

On Thursday, April 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $65,370.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $436,600.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,837 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $39,330.17.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,260 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $74,980.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of LEGH traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,074. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $23.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 27.19%. Analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 13.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Further Reading

