Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Up 8.7%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) was up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.65. Approximately 1,596,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,331,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Several research analysts have commented on LMND shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 93.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $26,915.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 91.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 73.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

