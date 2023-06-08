Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Trading 5.6% Higher

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 632,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 578% from the average session volume of 93,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

