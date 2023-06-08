Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Director Purchases $72,215,130.00 in Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) Director International S.C.A. Artal acquired 27,775,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $72,215,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,634,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,449,390.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LXRX stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $555.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 96,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $186,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LXRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

(Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.