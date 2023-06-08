Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) Shares Down 1.4%

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.38 and last traded at C$8.39. Approximately 30,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 70,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.51.

Life & Banc Split Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.84. The firm has a market cap of C$298.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.33, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About Life & Banc Split

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

