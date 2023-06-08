Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNDXF) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNDXF – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $251.68 and last traded at $251.68. 200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.40.
Linde Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.68.
About Linde Aktiengesellschaft
Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.
