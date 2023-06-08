loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Up 7.9%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.04. 354,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 426,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LDI shares. Bank of America reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Insider Transactions at loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 44.95% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $169.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.15 million. Research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $84,621.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,775.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 16,800 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $25,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,285,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,705.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $84,621.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,775.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 650,963 shares of company stock worth $1,083,322 over the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 6,079.9% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,972 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,913,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,391 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in loanDepot by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 232.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 518,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 362,749 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.