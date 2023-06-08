Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Trading Down 16.7%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 308,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 330,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$8.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About Lomiko Metals

(Get Rating)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.