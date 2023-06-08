Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.0-740.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $707.36 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.83-$2.24 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac Stock Down 5.6 %

LOVE stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $351.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $39.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16.

Insider Transactions at Lovesac

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sharon M. Leite bought 5,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $142,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,514.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Lovesac by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.