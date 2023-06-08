MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 367,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 65,743 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Stock Down 2.7 %

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $34.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.57 and a beta of 1.23.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

