Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.85

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 1001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.
Man Wah Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58.
Man Wah Company Profile
Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.
