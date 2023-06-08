Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.85

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 1001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Man Wah Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58.

Man Wah Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.