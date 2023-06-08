Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.87

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 42821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

MAKSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.82) to GBX 153 ($1.90) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 150 ($1.86) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

