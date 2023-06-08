Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Insider Sells $17,670.00 in Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) insider Jared F. Sine sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $17,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,354.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Match Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Match Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.
About Match Group
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Match Group (MTCH)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.