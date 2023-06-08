Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Insider Sells $17,670.00 in Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) insider Jared F. Sine sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $17,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,354.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Match Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Match Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Match Group by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

