Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Materion Trading Up 1.1 %

MTRN stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.62. 93,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,932. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.10 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Materion’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 948.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the second quarter valued at $111,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 23.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

Featured Stories

