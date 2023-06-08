Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
Materion Trading Up 1.1 %
MTRN stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.62. 93,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,932. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 948.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the second quarter valued at $111,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 23.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
About Materion
Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Materion (MTRN)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.