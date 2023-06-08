MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 37,018 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MDU stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.84. 282,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,579. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MDU. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.