MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) Trading Down 6.7%

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.28. 21,792 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 18,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a market cap of $31.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.69.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MediaCo by 1,707.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MediaCo by 79.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 80,841 shares during the period. Finally, Standard General L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MediaCo by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 16,798,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after buying an additional 3,328,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

