Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Lifted to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MHSDF. Citigroup assumed coverage on Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHSDF opened at $2.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

