Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 5,941,340 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 1,311,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

(Get Rating)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.