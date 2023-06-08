Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 5,941,340 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 1,311,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, April 21st.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.
