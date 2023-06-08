Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREOGet Rating) were down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 5,941,340 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 1,311,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

