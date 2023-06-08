MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 847,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $61,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MET traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $53.65. The company had a trading volume of 944,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.02. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

