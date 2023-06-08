MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,471 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of MetLife worth $48,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average is $65.02.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

