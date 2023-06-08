Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Stock Price Up 10%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Rating) shares rose 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Microwave Filter Trading Up 10.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

About Microwave Filter



Microwave Filter Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and development of electronic filters both for radio and microwave frequencies. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for markets, such as cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation and defense.

