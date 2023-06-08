MiL.k Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One MiL.k token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001270 BTC on popular exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $96.16 million and $31.52 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MiL.k has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k was first traded on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,376,246 tokens. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k is a platform that uses a two-type token system: Brand Tokens and Mil.k Coin. Brand Tokens are tokenized versions of mileage points issued by service companies, and Mil.k Coin is used to trade Brand Tokens on the MiL.k platform. Mil.k Coin is the platform’s currency and is used to integrate Brand Tokens. Users can earn Mil.k Coin by selling their Brand Tokens, purchasing them on an external crypto exchange, or transferring them to other users. The MiL.k Blockchain uses Luniverse’s BaaS platform and has a main chain and side chains. Transactions on the platform are done on the Hyperledger-based side chains for better performance, and connecting to external crypto exchanges is done through Luniverse’s main chain for confidentiality and stability. The MiL.k platform is built on Hyperledger Fabric, a permissioned blockchain framework contributed by IBM and hosted by Linux Foundation.”

