Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Moderna by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 20.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA stock opened at $125.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.42.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Guggenheim started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $6,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,144,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $6,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,144,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,850 shares of company stock valued at $59,130,163. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

