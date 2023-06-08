Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MBRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

