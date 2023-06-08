Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 284,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,584,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.2% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,926,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $281.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

