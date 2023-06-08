Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 108,740 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 108,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 743,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,633,000 after buying an additional 254,738 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 74,285 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.29. 1,218,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,112,328. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $41.95 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,285 shares of company stock worth $10,870,997. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.98.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.