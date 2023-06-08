Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 322,955 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary Goldberg purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $58,371.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.29) to GBX 2,900 ($36.05) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.08) to GBX 2,510 ($31.20) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,098.86.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,665. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.14.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.