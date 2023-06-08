Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $13.28 Million in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,277,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Zebra Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.56. 130,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,533. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $365.97.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

