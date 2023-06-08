Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $14.94 Million in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,708 shares of company stock worth $2,458,317 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.22. The company had a trading volume of 453,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,081. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.25. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $108.64 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Bank of America boosted their target price on Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.13.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

