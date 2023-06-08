Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New $17.18 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 578,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,180,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,544,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,426. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.