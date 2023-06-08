Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New $18.72 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 259,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,720,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050,348 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

