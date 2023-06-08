Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New $25.95 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 48,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $25,951,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after acquiring an additional 851,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,921,651,000 after buying an additional 247,997 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,674,701,000 after buying an additional 367,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,339,856 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,831,085,000 after buying an additional 126,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,754,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,520,843,000 after purchasing an additional 94,214 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.06.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.6 %

UNH traded up $7.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $489.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,472. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $492.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

