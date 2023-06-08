Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.7 %

CAT stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,218. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.89 and its 200-day moving average is $232.05. The company has a market cap of $120.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

