Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 66,942 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,106,000. Molina Healthcare accounts for approximately 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Molina Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,092,000 after acquiring an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,129,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,712,000 after acquiring an additional 209,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after acquiring an additional 276,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOH. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.75.

MOH stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $285.31. 65,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,829. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.46.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

