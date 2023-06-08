Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 863,301 iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 863,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,316,000. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up 3.6% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URTH. Barings LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 211,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,052,000 after buying an additional 77,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 30,691 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,677,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,136,000 after purchasing an additional 410,940 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

URTH traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $120.75. The company had a trading volume of 51,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,034. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.44 and a fifty-two week high of $122.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average is $115.53.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

