Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 127,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Motco purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 545,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $76.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Stories

