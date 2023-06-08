Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) and Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Critical Comparison

Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) and Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Mr Price Group pays an annual dividend of $3.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 54.0%. Carter’s pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Mr Price Group pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carter’s pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Carter’s has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Mr Price Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mr Price Group and Carter’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr Price Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Carter’s 0 2 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Carter’s has a consensus price target of $77.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.21%. Given Carter’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carter’s is more favorable than Mr Price Group.

0.3% of Mr Price Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Carter’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Carter’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mr Price Group and Carter’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr Price Group N/A N/A N/A Carter’s 6.97% 30.11% 9.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mr Price Group and Carter’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr Price Group N/A N/A N/A $8.28 0.83 Carter’s $3.21 billion 0.79 $250.04 million $5.66 11.91

Carter’s has higher revenue and earnings than Mr Price Group. Mr Price Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carter’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carter’s beats Mr Price Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr Price Group

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial Services, Telecoms, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment, and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares. The Financial Services segment manages the group’s trade receivables and all financial services and mobile products. The Telecoms segment sells cellular products and services. The Central Services segment provides chargeable and non-chargeable services. The company was founded by Laurie John Chiappini and Stewart Barnet Cohen in 1985 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. Its Carter's products include babies and young children products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, layette essentials, tops and t-shirts, multi-piece sets, sleep and play products, and sleepwear; and OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes, such as denim apparel products, overalls, core bottoms, knit tops, t-shirts, and layering pieces. The company also provides products for playtime, travel, mealtime, bath time, and home gear, as well as kid's bags under the Skip Hop brand. In addition, it offers bedding, home décor, cribs and baby furniture, diaper bags, footwear, gift sets, hair accessories, jewelry, outerwear, paper goods, socks, shoes, swimwear, and toys. The company operates wholesale locations, including department stores, national chain stores, and specialty stores, as well as retail stores. It also sells its products through its eCommerce websites, such as carters.com, oshkosh.com, and skiphop.com, as well as other international wholesale accounts and licensees. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

