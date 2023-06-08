N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,137,973,000 after acquiring an additional 68,943 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $516.97. 363,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $443.20 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.73.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

