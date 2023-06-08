National Bank Financial Boosts Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$95.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Dollarama Stock Down 1.1 %

Dollarama stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.05. 860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $54.43 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average is $59.98.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

