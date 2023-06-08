National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.40

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXPGF shares. Liberum Capital raised National Express Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Peel Hunt raised National Express Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61.

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

