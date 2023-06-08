National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 1,200 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $54,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,352,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,347,545.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 16,344 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $757,380.96.

On Friday, June 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,255 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $556,254.45.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,416 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $154,198.24.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,305,000.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 400 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $18,028.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 900 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $40,509.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 64,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. National Research’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Research by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Research by 4,323.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 952,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Research by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in National Research by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 733,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in National Research by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

