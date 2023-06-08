Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $6.24

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $6.10. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 15,766 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Natura &Co Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.

Institutional Trading of Natura &Co

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.29. Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,636 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

