Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0443 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0443 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $40,992.01 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00122048 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00051210 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00036287 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00020236 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003810 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000465 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,312,863 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

